Louisiana Third Grade English Teacher Receives National Honor and $25K Prize

An exceptional East Feliciana Parish educator, Laura Laiche, received the surprise of a lifetime with an unrestricted $25,000 Milken Educator Award. At a school assembly, Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken and Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley recognized Ms. Laiche’s work as a model for the state and nation. The Milken Educator Awards recognize, “the future belongs to the educated.”

Laiche is a Mentor Teacher at Slaughter Elementary School who uses “whole brain teaching” that includes visual cues and hand gestures, as students use sensory objects such as balls and beanbag chairs. She thinks outside of the box and encourages students to take ownership of their learning as they become lifelong learners. Read more about her here.

Milken Educators are selected in early to mid-career for what they have achieved and for the promise of what they will accomplish. Along with the $25,000 prize and public recognition, the honor includes membership in the National Milken Educator Network, a group of more than 2,800 top teachers, principals, and specialists dedicated to strengthening education.

In addition to participation in the Milken Educator Network, the honorees will attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum, where they will network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders about how to increase their impact on K-12 education. Furthermore, they will learn about how to become involved in the Milken Friends Forever (MFFs) mentoring program, in which freshman Milken Educators receive personalized coaching and support from a Milken Educator veteran on ways to elevate their instructional practice and take an active role in educational leadership, policy, and practice.

Watch her surprise announcement here.