Louisiana ending statewide school mask mandate

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today that Louisiana is lifting more COVID-19 restrictions, including the statewide school mask mandate.

The mandate continues until the end of the current academic semester, the governor said.

He said local school districts will still be allowed to set their own mask rules.

Masks will still be required on public transit, health care facilities and prisons, Edwards said.

The governor is keeping the statewide public health emergency declaration in place.

The governor’s new executive order will go into effect tomorrow.

More to follow.

Feature photo by Kelly Sikkema.