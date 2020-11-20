Louisiana to hold state sales tax holiday Friday and Saturday

Louisiana’s state sales tax won’t be charged on most purchases Friday and Saturday, under a one-time sales tax holiday that was passed by the Louisiana legislature last month in an effort to help those struggling from the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from hurricanes Laura and Delta.

This sales tax holiday exempts the first $2,500 of most purchases from Louisiana’s 4.45 percent state sales tax, including both in-store and online transactions. It does NOT apply to buying a vehicle or to business or commercial purchases. Consumers will still be required to pay local sales taxes.

According to the Associated Press, Louisiana is estimated to lose $4.5 million in sales tax collections because of this tax holiday. Louisiana’s other sales tax holidays have been suspended for the last two years — and through mid-2025 — as part of a tax deal to balance the state’s budget.