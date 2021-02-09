Louisiana to remain in modified Phase 2 for 21 more days

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana is to remain in modified Phase 2 for 21 more days.

The Governor went through the gating criteria with the Department of Health and the Office of Public Health yesterday. While there has been some progress, the baseline numbers remain concerning — % positivity, new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. In addition, the B.1.1.7 variant (the U.K. variant) is in Louisiana. It is estimated to be 50% more contagious — and possibly 30% more lethal.

448,122 Vaccine Series have been initiated and 189,239 have been completed. 637,361 total doses have been administered as of the most recent update. The Governor noted that the vaccine will prevent you from becoming sick; however, you may still spread the virus. There are 2000 providers enrolled.