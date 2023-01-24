Louisiana Travel Association honors Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou with 2023 Louey Award for Tourism Campaign of the Year

The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) introduced Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism as the winner of the 2023 Louey Award for Tourism Campaign of the Year, Campaign Budget up to $29,000, for their historic cross-border partnership and virtual media event:From Acadian to Cajun: Two Countries; One Culture.

The campaign which officially launched in July 2022 was a joint effort between Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the Congrès de Mondial (CMA 2024), and the Yarmouth & Acadian Shores Tourism Association in Nova Scotia to reconnect two cultures forcibly split apart more than 250 years ago. The partnership launched a one-of-a-kind virtual media event that took place live from Le Ptit Robicheau restaurant in Saulnierville, Nova Scotia and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute in Thibodaux, Louisiana. With help from local historians, chefs, and musicians from both destinations, 16 top-tier journalists from the United States & Canada were invited to learn more about the two separate, but uncannily similar communities.

“From Acadian to Cajun: Two Countries; One Culture was a culmination of many months of dedicated zoom calls (Most of which took place over 3 different time zones), in-depth research, and rehearsals prior to going live to the media” said Ian Wallis, Sales & Marketing Manager for Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism. “It is truly an honor to be recognized by the Louisiana Travel Association for 2023 Tourism Campaign of the Year. Our roots are a big part of our culture here in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, and we are excited to have this partnership in place to promote and educate people about the Acadian-Cajun connection.”

“I am thrilled and could not be any prouder of the recognition received for our organization and parish” said Marguerite Knight-Erwin, chair of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism’s Board of Directors. “Through our strategic and innovative marketing strategy we continue to shine a spotlight on our authentic destination and our unapologetically Cajun culture that defines us.”

With the initial success of this partnership, further collaborations are planned between Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism and officials in Nova Scotia to promote the shared cultures.

To learn more about Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, visit https://www.lacajunbayou.com/