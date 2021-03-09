Louisiana vaccine eligibility expanded to include people ages 16 and older with certain medical conditions

Governor John Bel Edwards announced today that effective immediately the vaccine is available for Louisiana residents ages 18-64 (ages 16-17 with Pfizer vaccine) with one or more health conditions defined by CDC.

Those certain medical conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher

Sickle cell disease

Current of former smoker

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Chronic liver disease

Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe neurologic conditions such as dementia

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

To receive the vaccine, people with these underlying medical conditions should complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form before their appointment.

The vaccine is also currently available to any and all of the following groups:

Eligibility by Workforce Category

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff

Dialysis providers

Behavioral health providers and staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Community care providers and staff

Dental providers and staff

Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

Law enforcement and other first responders

Louisiana Unified Command Group

State Legislators

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections

Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare

Eligibility by Age or Condition People 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Pregnant people

To receive the vaccine, individuals must make an appointment. CLICK HERE to view the list of local pharmacies where the vaccine is available.

The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the first reported COVID-19 case in the state.

Edwards said the number of Louisiana citizens who completed their vaccine series now exceeds the number of Louisianans who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.