Louisiana Veterans First Business Initiative honors veterans

September 22, 2022

The Louisiana Veterans First Business Initiative was created to honor the sacrifice that Louisiana veterans have made by recognizing businesses owned by a veteran, active-duty or reserve military, or Gold Star spouse. After gaining certification, the program helps in the promotion and marketing of such businesses. The program will also allow these businesses to be searched in the Louisiana Veterans First Business database by those individuals or companies looking to do business with veteran, active-duty or reserve military, or Gold Star spouse-owned businesses.

For more information about the Louisiana Veterans First Business Initiative, please email louisianaveteransfirst@la.gov.

