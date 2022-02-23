Louisiana WIC Guidance on Infant Formula Recall

Louisiana WIC has issued the following guidance, for WIC participants impacted by a recall of powdered infant formula following the FDA’s advisory.

The advisory alerts consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formulas and Abbott voluntarily recalled powder formula including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Mich. The FDA cited four consumer complaints related to Cronobackter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport in infants.

To date, there are no known cases in Louisiana.

The USDA has issued initial guidance to WIC state agencies and outlined a procedure for requesting regulatory waivers as WIC works to respond to Abbott’s voluntary formula recall. LA WIC is actively working to develop a process for ensuring WIC participants have access to infant formula that has not been recalled.

Louisiana WIC participants have the same rights as all other consumers under this recall, and may follow any of the steps below to replace recalled formula:

Return the formula to the vendor — consumers may return recalled formula to the vendor (store) where it was purchased. Return the formula to Abbott — consumers may follow directions from Abbott, provided via similacrecall.com, or call 1-800-956-8540 for information on returning recalled formula. Return the product to the local WIC clinic — participants may return recalled formula to their local WIC clinic.

As a reminder, the recalled formulas are Similac*, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Products that do not contain the information listed above are not impacted by this advisory.

WIC participants who have questions may call 1-800-251-BABY (2229).