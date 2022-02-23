Louisiana WIC Guidance on Infant Formula Recall

Louisiana WIC has issued the following guidance, for WIC participants impacted by a recall of powdered infant formula following the FDA’s advisory.
The advisory alerts consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formulas and Abbott voluntarily recalled powder formula including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Mich. The FDA cited four consumer complaints related to Cronobackter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport in infants.
To date, there are no known cases in Louisiana.
The USDA has issued initial guidance to WIC state agencies and outlined a procedure for requesting regulatory waivers as WIC works to respond to Abbott’s voluntary formula recall. LA WIC is actively working to develop a process for ensuring WIC participants have access to infant formula that has not been recalled.
Louisiana WIC participants have the same rights as all other consumers under this recall, and may follow any of the steps below to replace recalled formula: