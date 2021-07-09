Louisiana Workforce Commission Hosts Houma Job Fair August 4

Louisiana Workforce Commission (LA Works) will host the Back to Work LA! Job Fair Wednesday, August 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, located at 880 Verret Street.

The job fair will have on-the-spot hiring and interviews in the following job fields: healthcare, housekeeping, security, maritime, construction, hospice, automotive, manufacturing, social service, food service, sales, customer service, and more. Stay updated with more job fair opportunities by visiting www.laworks.net or calling the Terrebonne American Job Center at (985) 876-8990.

Terrebonne Parish has seen a slight decrease in the unemployment rate. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the parish saw a high 12.20 percent unemployment rate in May 2020. May 2021 saw a 6.20 percent rate. Although it is significantly lower than last year, it is still higher than the long-term average of 5.19 percent.

Strides are being taken state-wide to try to help businesses hire the employees that they need. Louisiana will be the first Democratic-led state to end the $300-a-week pandemic unemployment benefit early. Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 183 last month that will end the benefits on July 31. The bill also increased unemployment by $28 a week starting in 2022. The governor noted that Congress opted to have the program expire on Labor Day because schools will be in session then, but Louisiana schools start in August, so it was decided to end on July 31.