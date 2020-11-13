Louisiana’a total Covid cases rise over 200,000 after 3,492 new cases are reported today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 201,981. That’s 3,492 more cases since yesterday. 194,685 are confirmed; 7,296 are probable.

The state is reporting 24 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,121 deaths. 5,885 are confirmed; 236 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/9/20 is 176,107.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,237 cases. There are 4,041 confirmed and 196 probable. They are reporting 135 deaths; 131 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 is 2.7%, down 22.9% from the week prior, which was 3.5%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,126 cases. There are 4,030 confirmed and 96 probable. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 132 deaths; 128 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 is 2.3%, down 8% from the week prior, which was 2.5%. Total recovered is 3,677.

Statewide, there are 676 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 59 are on ventilators. That’s 16 more patients in hospitals and 3 more on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 3,052,383, which is 37,432 more tests than yesterday. There are 2,985,172 molecular tests and 67,211 antigen tests.