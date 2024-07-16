Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Embarks Journey to Novia Scotia Congrès Mondial Acadien 2024

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism will head to Nova Scotia in August to participate in the Congrès Mondial Acadien 2024!

The fest is the world’s largest gathering of the Acadian people. Cajun Bayou Tourism’s President and CEO, Cody Gray, Sales and Marketing Manager Ian Wallis, and Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III will make the trip. They will represent Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou among all the other people from Louisiana, France, or Canada and have Acadian ancestry.

The week-long fest will take place in Southwest Nova Scotia in Clare, Yarmouth, and Argyle. The event program includes family reunions featuring names familiar to the Bayou, special educational sessions, music lessons, and a big celebration for National Acadian Day on August 15 in Yarmouth. There will be many fun activities and opportunities to learn more about Acadian culture.

Wallis said, ” It’s an exciting time for us to be able to go up there and represent the Cajun Bayou and our culture. We’re looking forward to it. It’s amazing!”

Part of the program also includes a Cajun Music Jam Night hosted by our very own Cajun Bayou. Cajun Jam Night will be at La Cuisine Robicheau in Saulnierville, NS, on Tuesday, August 13.

In 2022, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou initiated the “From Acadian to Cajun: Two Countries, One Culture” campaign in collaboration with the Acadian regions of Nova Scotia and the Congrès Mondial Acadien. The primary objective of this campaign is to raise awareness and celebrate the distinctive cultural bond between the two areas. Although thousands of miles apart, there’s a bond between our regions.