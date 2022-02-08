Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism and CEO Cody Gray Receive 2022 Louey Awards

The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) introduced Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism as the winner of the 2022 Louey Award for Convention & Visitors Bureau of the Year (budget from $500,000 – $999,999) during its Annual Meeting last week in Alexandria, LA.

In addition, President & CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Cody A. Gray, received the 2022 Louey Award for Rising Star of the Year.

“It is truly an honor to receive the Louey award for CVB of the year and to personally receive the Louey Award for Rising Star of the Year” said Cody A. Gray, President & CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism. “2021 was a challenging year for our organization and destination overall. I am so proud of all that we were able to accomplish, despite the adversities thrown our way. It is a privilege to lead such a talented and committed team. Without the dedicated professionals, our board of directors, and the tourism partners that we have, we would not be able to position Lafourche Parish as a year-round tourism destination. I am also humbled to have been chosen to receive the Rising Star Award and could not be any more thankful for this incredible honor and recognition.”