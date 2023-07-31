Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Announces Takeover of Lafourche Pavilion Operations

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the destination management organization for Lafourche Parish, is delighted to announce that it is now managing the operations of the Lafourche Pavilion. This announcement marks an exciting new chapter in the history of the beloved venue, which is conveniently located behind the LA Cajun Bayou Visitor’s Center at 4484 LA-1 in Raceland.

On April 26, 2023, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou entered into an official agreement with the Lafourche Parish Government to take over the management of private and public events held at the pavilion, except for the Lafourche Central Market, which will still be managed by the parish.

“The Lafourche Pavilion is a venue enjoyed by many, and we thank the Lafourche Parish Government for allowing us to take over the operations and marketing for it” said Cody A. Gray, President & CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism. “Given the pavilion’s central location, surrounding green space, and on-site amenities, it makes for a perfect spot to host any event and we hope to recruit even more in the future.”

With 7,200 square feet of open space, restrooms, free parking, and electric and water hook-ups, the Lafourche Pavilion has been a community staple for years, offering residents and visitors a venue for birthday parties, reunions, community events and more. It’s the site of the popular La Fete du Monde and La Fete des Vieux Temps festivals, events where people of all ages can come together to enjoy good music, good food, and good company.

Along with taking over the pavilion, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism has also taken over the marketing of the venue. Included is a brand-new website that aims to help streamline the booking process. For those looking for information regarding the Lafourche Pavilion, usage guidelines and the event rental application, please visit https://www.lacajunbayou.com/pavilion.

Anyone wishing to book the facility or inquire further can contact the tourism department’s office manager, Bree Plaisance. She can be reached via email at bplaisance@lacajunbayou.comor by phone at 985-537-5800.