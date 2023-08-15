Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Celebrates Acadian Heritage Day Following Cultural Immersion Trip to Nova Scotia

In July 2022, tourism officials representing Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the Municipality of Clare in Nova Scotia, Yarmouth & Acadian Shores in Nova Scotia, and the Congrès Mondial Acadien 2024 announced a historic partnership with the intent to bring two regions with close ties to the Acadian culture closer together, in a campaign titled “From Acadian to Cajun: Two Countries, One Culture.” In a continued effort to strengthen the partnership and to recognize and embrace Lafourche Parish’s deep Acadian roots, members of the staff of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism returned from a cultural immersion and media trip to Nova Scotia the first week of August 2023. They were accompanied by a travel journalist who had recently visited Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou.

The Acadian culture, deeply rooted in both Louisiana and Nova Scotia, is a celebration of resilience, language, music, cuisine and traditions that have been passed down for generations. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism believes that cultural tourism plays a vital role in preserving the legacy of the Acadian and Cajun people. Engaging visitors in the traditions, language and customs of the culture creates a deeper appreciation and understanding, encouraging future generations to continue passing down these treasured traditions. The tourism office’s goal with this trip was to experience the Acadian lifestyle so its staff can better understand the origins of the Cajun culture and the connections between the two countries, as well as demonstrate the ongoing partnership to an influential travel journalist.

Upon arrival in Nova Scotia, Cody Gray and Ian Wallis of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism met with the Executive Director of the Congrès Mondial Acadien 2024, Vaughne Madden, and members of the Municipality of Clare. At this meeting, the officials exchanged gifts, acknowledging and celebrating their partnership and officially welcoming the Louisianans to Canada.

Throughout their time in the area, Gray and Wallis visited many important Acadian historic sites, including the Grand Pre National Historic Site (the site of the Acadian Deportation), Le Village Historique Acadien de la Nouvelle-Ecosse (the Acadian Village), Le Musee des Acadiens des Pubnico (the Acadian Museum & Archives), and the University of St. Anne. They toured Tusket Island, accompanied by Colton LeBlanc, the Minister of Acadian Affairs, and Sally Kenney, the Family Reunions Coordinator for CMA 2024. To experience Louisiana from the Canadian point of view, the pair was invited by Daniel LeBlanc, the Director of the Festival Acadien de Clare, to attend a “Louisiana Night”-themed event, where they were recognized and introduced to the community.

After the team returned to Louisiana on August 8, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III signed a proclamation recognizing August 15 as Acadian Heritage Day in Lafourche Parish. This proclamation acknowledges the work being done to promote the Acadian and Cajun culture in the parish.

To learn more about the Acadian to Cajun partnership and all of the ways visitors can experience Cajun culture on a visit to Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, please visithttps://www.lacajunbayou.com/from-acadian-to-cajun.