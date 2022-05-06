Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism honors tourism partners

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the destination management organization for Lafourche Parish, honored five tourism partners with their Bayou Ambassador Awards in recognition of their dedicated service to the tourism industry in Lafourche Parish.

Zam’s Swamp Tours in Kraemer was selected as Attraction of the Year, Cher Amies Seafood Restaurant in Cut Off was selected as Restaurant of the Year, the 2021 La Fete Du Monde in Raceland was selected as Event of the Year, and Mr. Gerard Spahr of Spahr’s at the Station in Cut Off was selected as the Hospitality Employee of the Year. The recipients were honored for their exceptional service and commitment to making Lafourche Parish a year-round tourism destination in 2021.

A special award, The Spirit of the Bayou Award, was given to the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District and Friends of Bayou Lafourche. This honor was created to honor a tourism partner who embraced the true authentic brand of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou and someone who whole-heartedly encompasses the spirit of the bayou. To accept the award was Executive Director of Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Ryan Perque.

A very special guest in attendance was Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser who provided remarks on the state of tourism in Louisiana and assisted in handing out the awards. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Board Chair, Marguerite Knight-Erwin also delivered a special welcome to guests that included the importance of the visitor economy in Lafourche Parish. Additionally, Lafourche Parish President, Archie Chaisson, III, assisted in handing out the awards.

The luncheon also hosted a tourism discussion panel that focused on the future of the travel and tourism industry from a local, state, and regional level. The panel featured Laine Garner with the Louisiana Travel Association, Tico Soto with Tourism Tactics by Tico, and Ryan Perque with Friends of Bayou Lafourche.

“Our Bayou Ambassador Awards, tourism discussion panel, and luncheon as a whole is our way of showing thanks and giving back to our tourism partners who show an unwavering support to our overall goal in making Lafourche Parish a premier tourism destination” said Cody A. Gray, President & CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. “As we continue to recover from Hurricane Ida and the effects of Covid-19, we appreciate their support and we look forward to working with and supporting them in the future. Congratulations to all of our award winners on their much-deserved recognition.”