Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Receives DMAP Designation at Destinations International’s Annual Convention

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism was awarded with the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) designation by Destinations International at their 2024 Annual Convention in Tampa, FL. The accreditation recognizes the organization’s commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world.

The accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with a multitude of mandatory and voluntary standards that span a variety of performance areas to gain this momentous achievement. The standards cover nearly all aspects related to the management and marketing of destination organizations including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development and research.

“We are delighted to have Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism as a continued member to our esteemed DMAP community,” stated Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. “The relevance of destination organizations has never been more vital to the economic vitality of the places Destinations International members serve, and this industry accreditation is a benchmark for quality and performance. My gratitude extends to the DMAP Board of Directors for their dedication to our industry and their stewardship of this crucial program.”

“Accreditation through DMAP underscores the critical role that destination organizations play in their communities,” stated Tania Armenta, President & CEO of Visit Albuquerque and chair of the DMAP Board of Directors. “As custodians of their destinations’ brands, participation in DMAP underscores a destination organization’s adherence to rigorous standards. This commitment is a clear signal to stakeholders that the organization managing the destination brand possesses the necessary infrastructure and expertise to beneficially influence the visitor economy for both tourists and local residents.”

In addition to receiving DMAP Accreditation, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism received additional recognition at the Destinations International Annual Convention. Sales & Marketing Manager, Ian Wallis, was recognized as a 30 Under 30, a distinct group of young professionals chosen for their success in the destination management industry and viewed as a future leader within it.

For more information about DMAP, visit www.destinationsinternational.org.