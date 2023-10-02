Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Wins “Shining Example” Award from Southeast Tourism Society

Raceland, Louisiana – Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the destination marketing organization for Lafourche Parish, announced Friday they are a recipient of a “Shining Example” Award for Best Marketing from the Southeast Tourism Society (STS). Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou was selected among nominations from several destinations across the Southeast, and representatives were on hand to receive the award at the STS Connections Conference in Jackson, Miss., on Wednesday night.

The award recognizes the “You Gotta Try This!” campaign, which was launched by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in April 2022. The campaign aimed to promote the unique and flavorful culinary scene in Lafourche Parish, and was supported through targeted digital and print media, social media, and public relations outreach.

“We are very thankful to be recognized on a regional level for our marketing efforts over the last year for the ‘You Gotta Try This’ campaign,” said President/CEO Cody A. Gray. “We are always encouraging people to wander off the eatin’ path while visiting Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, and we’re appreciative of all our tourism partners who helped us achieve this award.”

The tourism office worked with several restaurants and tourism partners up and down the bayou to collect new photo and video assets, and this year relaunched its Cajun Bayou Food Trail with the addition of three new Food Trail restaurants and a new Food Trail T-shirt.

For more information about Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, visit lacajunbayou.com. For more information about the Southeast Tourism Society, visit southeasttourism.org.

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou is located just 45 minutes from New Orleans, in the coastal destination of Lafourche Parish. Visitors seeking authentic Cajun experiences are embraced by true Southern hospitality as they sample the outdoor adventures, culture, food, music and festivals that make any journey up and down Bayou Lafourche truly personal, memorable and distinctive.