Louisiana’s Our Little Miss Pageant Terrebonne Event Deadline is Tomorrow, Feb. 9

For the little girl who dreams of being a princess, and wearing a dazzling crown, this weekend her dreams could come true. Louisiana’s Our Little Miss Pageant is coming to Terrebonne Parish to host a preliminary pageant on Saturday, February 12, at 1107 Barataria Ave, Houma, LA. Registration for the competition is open to girls ages 0 and up. The competition is open to entry level contestants, providing a fun and stress free experience for both children and parents.

The Louisiana’s Our Little Miss Pageant mission is to encourage girls of all ages to become the best they can be in all aspects of life. The organization’s goal is to promote confidence in all girls, teaching them to be strong and independent.

State winner’s will receive scholarship cash awards at the close of their reign. Winners will also experience a year of public appearances, exciting trips, parties and pageantry across the state of Louisiana and beyond. They also earn the right to compete at the world level.

Find out more information at the Louisiana’s Our Little Miss website https://www.louisianaolm.com. The deadline to enter the competition is Wednesday, February 9. Entry forms can be found online at https://www.louisianaolm.com or for more information, contact the Louisiana’s Our Little Miss Pageant organizers at 936-523-0183 or visit https://www.facebook.com/louisianaolm.