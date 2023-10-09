Low chance of formation for system in the Gulf of Mexico

Here is an update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans concerning the potential for tropical cyclone development in the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

Overview: • There is a LOW (10%) chance of tropical cyclone development over the next 7 days.

• This system is forecast to move generally northward slowly towards the north Gulf coast.

• Regardless of tropical formation, impacts from heavy rainfall and minor coastal flooding are possible Wednesday through Friday.

Confidence:

While there is significant uncertainty regarding if this system will become tropical, we have moderate confidence it will still bring a threat of heavy rain and minor coastal flooding to the local area

Impacts:

• Regardless of development, this system will bring a threat of heavy rain and elevated tides to the local area. Some areas may experience flooding.

• Generally rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible especially near and off the coast.