Low Cost Spay Neuter Event comes to Houma

Bayou Country Animal Foundation, Kat Vet Spay Neuter and Rescue, and Petco Love partner to bring Low Cost Spay Neuter Event to Houma. Talking place on January 14 and 15, 2023, all services include spay/neuter, pain management, microchip and registration, and RCP/DA2PP and rabies vaccines for dogs and cats. Appointments are required, and can be made by contacting 985-401-2537 or sending a message on Facebook.

The cost for dogs is $100, with an additional charge of $20 for male dogs weighting 51-80 pounds, and an additional $40 for female dogs weighing 51-80 pounds. The cost for cats is $50, and rabbits are $75. The minimum age for puppies and kittens is 2 months old. Dogs cannot be older than 7 years old. For more information or to book an appointment, contact Kat Vet at 985-401-2537