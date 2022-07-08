Low-Speed Vehicles Require Permits for Use in Houma’s Bayou Country Sports Park

Those who are wanting to drive golf carts in Houma’s Bayou Country Sports must do so now with a permit due to an ordinance that passed at a Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting in March.

The topic became popular this week on social media. At the March 23 meeting, the council passed the ordinance that regulates the use of low-speed vehicles in Bayou Country Sports Park. According to the Executive Summary, the article allows for the operation of low-speed vehicles on Bayou Sports Park only because low-speed vehicles are not generally designed to be operated and used on public streets, roads, paths, or highways. It also states that it’s “to promote health, safety, and welfare of persons operating low-speed vehicles and to protect the safety of their passengers and other users of the road.”

The article allows for the operation of low-speed vehicles on roadways in Bayou Sports Park only. The ordinance states “ By adopting this article, TPCG is merely providing for the regulation and permitting of the operation of such vehicles by addressing public safety issues and concerns. All operators and passengers of low-speed vehicles which operate within the jurisdiction of TPCG do so at their own risk and peril.” This means all low-speed vehicles must purchase a permit, get an inspection sticker, and have liability insurance. Proof of liability insurance must be provided to TPCG at the time of application. All low-speed vehicles shall have insurance with minimum limits of $250,000/$500,000/$100,000.

The ordinance defines a low-speed vehicle as “a four-wheeled vehicle with a capable maximum speed of 25 miles per hour and is equipped with the minimum motor vehicle equipment appropriate for vehicle safety.”

Any vehicle owner must have a valid driver’s license issued by the DMV. The ordinance also prohibits the operation of low-speed vehicles during inclement weather and nighttime. Drivers must adhere to TPCG and state traffic laws including operating in possession of alcoholic beverages and controlled substances. Drivers must yield to the right-of-way to pedestrians and overtaking vehicles. Also, the ordinance prohibits passengers under the age of six. The maximum number of passengers on a vehicle is two per seat and vehicles are prohibited on Parish sidewalks.

Those who violate the ordinance may face up to fines of up to $200. You can read the full ordinance and rules here. For more information on how to apply, contact the office of planning and zoning at (985) 873-6569.