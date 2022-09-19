LPAS reaches critical kennel capacity during National Adopt A Less-Adoptable Pet Week

Today kicks off National Adopt A Less-Adoptable Pet Week! The national observation is celebrated annually, in the third week of September to help shine light on less-adoptable pets, and finding them a forever home. As the celebration kicks off today, the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter announced it is currently experiencing critical kennel capacity.

LPAS is asking Lafourche Parish residents to consider temporarily opening their homes, especially to large dogs. ”Our shelter has now reached critical kennel capacity, and we need space to continue to support the needs of our community. Please consider opening your home for one to two weeks to help us get over this hurdle,” reads a statement from LPAS.

The shelter will provide all supplies and medical care needed for each foster pet. Those interested in fostering a pet can call 985-446-3532, or send an email to lpas@lafourchegov.org, please include your name, foster interest and phone number. In addition, LPAS is always seeking forever homes for pets. Pet adoptions include spay/neuter, age appropriate vaccinations, and a microchip. Fill out an online application here: https://www.lafourchegov.org/forms/adoption-application. The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter is located at 934 Hwy. 3185 in Thibodaux. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.