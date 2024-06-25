LPCG to offer select families $125 vouchers to help with school uniform costs

The Lafourche Parish Consolidated Government has recently announced that vouchers will be available to those who qualify this July, in order to help assist families in purchasing school uniforms for grades K-12.

The one-time, $125 vouchers (one per Lafourche Parish family) will be available at the Mathews Complex or the Thibodaux Health Unit from July 8-18, 2024 for pick up. Residents must complete a CSBG application, meet the program income guidelines, and must provide proof of enrollment.

The application can be found in full here. For questions or more information, please call (985) 493-6635 or email lafourche.oca@lafourchegov.org.