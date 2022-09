Lafourche Parish Government announced road work will begin on Hodson Lane on Monday, September 12, at 7 a.m. Culverts are being replaced that will require temporary lane closures, as well as complete road closures at times. Contractors estimate that the construction will take approximately 10 days to complete.

LPG asks that motorists drive with caution during the construction phase. For more information and to receive updates on the closure, visit LPG on Facebook.