Lafourche Parish Government announced it will host a series of town hall meetings throughout the month of October in an effort to create a long-term recovery plan and prioritize the needs of the parish. The meetings will feature FEMA representatives, allowing community members to voice their concerns on Lafourche Parish recovery efforts.

Meetings are open to the public and will take on the following dates:

Tuesday, October 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Nicholls State University Century Club Room, located at 331 Alumni Dr. in Thibodaux

Wednesday, October 19, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mathews Government Complex, located at 4876 Hwy 1 in Matthews

Thursday, October 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cut Off Youth Center, located at 205 W 79th Street in Cut Off

For more information, visit Lafourche Parish Government on Facebook.