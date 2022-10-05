LPPL accepting donations for Hurricane Ian Relief Drive

Lafourche Parish Public Libraries are partnering with the Lafourche Parish Government and various community organizations to host a Hurricane Ian Relief Drive to assist Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, the deadliest storm to hit Florida since 1935.

LPPL is collecting the following items: Non perishable food, water, toiletries, first-aid kits, flashlights, batteries, pet food, sleeping bags, baby supplies, work gloves, toilet paper, matches/lighters, manual can openers, children and baby clothes, shoes, towels, coolers, medicine, tarps, gas cans, and cleaning supplies.

Supporters can drop off their donations to any Lafourche Parish Public Library location during business hours now through Sunday, October 16. Lafourche Parish Government will deliver all donations to residents of Lee County, Florida. The city has the highest death toll following the devastating storm. “Thank you for your generosity and for returning the kindness shown to us by Floridians after we ourselves were affected by Hurricane Ida last year,” reads a statement from LPPL.