LPPL event supported local authors

Lafourche Parish Public Library recently hosted a Louisiana Authors Book Fair, featuring a panel of local authors. The fair was held at the library’s Thibodaux Branch hosting a networking opportunity between book lovers and their favorite local authors. Guests were able to meet with their favorite authors and receive in depth information on their favorite reads, the creative process, as well as writing and publishing tips.

The author panel included Reverend Norman Edwards Sr, Trisha Hukins, Gena Vitale, Jamie Mates, Diana Riley, Terry Lindsey, Scott Smallwood, Gwen St. Romain, and Myron Wright. Guests were also given an opportunity to purchase autographed copies of their book of choice. “A big thank you also goes out to all of our local writers in attendance, thank you for sharing your wonderful works and wisdom with us,” reads a statement from LPPL.