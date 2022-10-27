Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and Lafourche Parish Public Library is gearing up for a week-long celebration honoring the men and women who have fought for our country, and our freedom. LPPL announced it will host Veterans Day events at its Thibodaux, Lockport, Choctaw, and Raceland Branches. LPPL will honor veterans and their families at the following events:

Veterans Day Breakfast at the Thibodaux Library – Breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, by Gina’s Catering. The breakfast is sponsored by the Thibodaux Friends of the Library. Door prizes, generously donated by local businesses, will be given.

