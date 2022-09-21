LPPL Larose Branch to expand hours of operation

The Lafourche Parish Public Library announced that the Larose Branch will expand its hours of operation beginning in October. On Monday, October 3, the library will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LPPL said the decision was made to expand the library’s hours in an effort to better serve the southern Lafourche community. The Larose Branch is the only branch in the parish who’s hours will change. In a statement released on LPPL’s social media, the library expressed gratitude for the community’s support and understanding in its efforts to reopen following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to restore library services in the southern part of our parish, which was heavily impacted by Hurricane Ida,” reads a statement from LPPL.