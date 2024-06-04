LPSB Advisory Committee hears concerns regarding Title IX changes

During the Lafourche Parish School Board Advisory Committee Meeting held on June 3, 2024, eight parents and community members addressed the Advisory Committee with their concerns regarding the Title IX regulations adopted by the Federal Government.

Nicole Otwell wanted the committee to consider adopting a resolution that does not comply with the proposed changes to Title IX. Among those present were representatives from We The People Bayou Community. All present were in opposition to the proposed changes. While several discussed concerns regarding the U.S. Department of Education withholding federal funds based on this legislation and the challenges it would bring, the committee unanimously agreed that the Title IX changes are not in the best interest of the children of Lafourche Parish.

After hearing all concerns, committee member Tina Naquin Babin made a motion to table the item with this explanation, “I agree that it’s very concerning and it does need to be addressed, however, I do feel that the resolution that we write has to be done wit our legal team, and it has to be written meticulously. Not to vote it down, and not to put it aside, just to say we need to work on it with our legal matters.” The motion was seconded by Lafourche Parish School Board Vice President Marian Fertitta. Following that motion, the committee voted to table the item until the board attorney gives his stamp of approval to their resolution.

The resolution is expected to be presented and voted on at the June 5, 2024 regularly scheduled board meeting.