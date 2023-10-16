LPSD announces enhanced safety protocols for high school football games

Lafourche Parish School District has announced new mandatory safety protocols for high school games. These protocols will be in place for high school football beginning today, October 16, 2023.

“The new protocols are being implemented as part of our efforts to increase security measures at certain athletic functions,” explained Jarod Martin, LPSD Superintendent. “We are thankful for the full cooperation and planning assistance that our local law enforcement agencies provided throughout this process. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we adopt these additional safety measures.”

Please read and share the following guidelines below:

All children below high school age must be accompanied by an adult in order to enter.

High school students must present their school ID for entry. If you choose, take a photo of your ID and use your phone.

A clear bag protocol will be in place for all high school football games (see extended information below)

Clear bags no larger than 12×12 inches are small clutch purses are allowed. Exceptions may be made for diapers and/or medical bags.

Metal detectors and/or hand held wands may be utilized.

The bag protocol for high school football games is as follows: (Please note that prohibited items will NOT be stored or held at the gate).

ALLOWED Clear bags no larger than 12 x 12 inches Clutch purses with wrist strap no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches Seat cushions and stadium chairs without large pockets or compartments Small umbrellas

NOT ALLOWED Purses larger than a clutch (4.5 x 6.5 inches) School bags and other backpacks Fanny packs, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases.



For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District Facebook.