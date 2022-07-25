LPSD Announces Free Meals for Students for 2022-23 School Year

Living Word Church to host Back to School Blessings event
July 24, 2022
Judy Bonvillain Champagne
July 25, 2022

The Lafourche Parish School District will provide free lunch and breakfast to elementary and middle school students this upcoming school year.

 

The Lafourche Parish School District announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Programs for the upcoming school year. The district will provide free lunch and breakfast to students at no charge, at the following elementary and middle schools:

 

C. Washington Elementary, Thibodaux Elementary, W.S. Lafargue Elementary, West Thibodaux Middle, East Thibodaux Middle, Golden Meadow Lower Elementary, Golden Meadow Upper Elementary, Golden Meadow Middle, Raceland Lower Elementary, Raceland Upper Elementary, Raceland Middle, Galliano Elementary, Cut Off Elementary, Bayou Blue Elementary, Bayou Blue Upper, Bayou Blue Middle, Chackbay Elementary, Sixth Ward Middle, Bayou Boeuf Elementary, North Larose Elementary, South Larose Elementary, Larose Cut Off Middle, Lockport Lower Elementary, Lockport Upper Elementary, Lockport Middle, and St. Charles Elementary.



 

The below Public Release is for the three high schools. This is the information about how to apply for reduced cost or free meals:

22-23 Public Release (1)-State-Revised

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

July 24, 2022

H.L. Bourgeios All-Americans to host garage sale fundraiser

Read more