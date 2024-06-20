LPSD announces free, take-home Summer Science Experiment Kits available next week

Looking for a fun, engaging way to promote learning in the summer?

Lafourche Parish School District is excited to announce that free Summer Science Kits will be available next week!

Starting June 24-July 3, 2024, parents of children ages PreK-7th grade are invited to swing by the LPSD Media Center (1411 Crescent Avenue in Lockport) from 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m, Monday-Thursday, to pick up a free Summer Science Kit for your young explorers.

Each kit is packed with 6 at-home experiments, designed to spark curiosity and make learning fun.

These kits are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out. Let’s make this summer STEM-tastic!

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook.