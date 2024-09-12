LPSD announces schools to remain closed on Friday, September 13

September 12, 2024
September 12, 2024

All Lafourche Parish schools will remain closed on Friday, September 13, 2024. LPSD is continuing to assess facilities to ensure they are safe and free of debris for students and staff to return and are closely monitoring the restoration of power to our communities.

LPSD will update again on the weekend with the outlook for the reopening of schools next week. Updates will be posted on the website, www.mylpsd.com, and Facebook page, and notifications will be sent through SchoolStatus and OnCourse Connect. Please continue to monitor these lines of communication, as well as local media outlets. As always, thank you for your patience and understanding.

