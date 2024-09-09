LPSD announces upcoming school closures due to Tropical Storm Francine

Lafourche Parish opens all sandbag locationsSeptember 9, 2024
Following this afternoon’s weather briefing and in consultation with area emergency officials, Lafourche Parish School District made the decision to close all Lafourche Parish public schools and facilities Wednesday, September 11, and Thursday, September 12, in anticipation of possible impacts from Hurricane Francine.
Classes will be held as usual on Tuesday, September 10, but all afterschool activities will be canceled. We will continue to monitor the weather closely and will provide updates regarding school operations on our website, www.mylpsd.com, and our Facebook page, and notifications will be sent through SchoolStatus and OnCourse Connect. Please continue to monitor these lines of communication, as well as local media.
Decisions regarding Friday will be made Thursday, and we will provide an update to our families regarding the reopening of schools as the weather system progresses. We encourage everyone to stay safe and follow local weather advisories.