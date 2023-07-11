LPSD applauds students for earning all A’s from K- 12th grade!

The Lafourche Parish School District presented the Superintendent’s Award at the regularly scheduled monthly meeting to two graduating students for an outstanding academic career. The award is given to students who have earned all A’s every 9 weeks for every school year from K-12th grade. The two recipients for 2023 were Macie Thibodaux from Thibodaux High School, and Nicole Guidry from Central Lafourche High School.

These exceptional students, recognized by the Lafourche Parish School District, have truly exemplified academic excellence throughout their educational journey. Their remarkable achievement of earning all A’s consistently, each grading period, from kindergarten to twelfth grade, is a testament to their unwavering dedication, discipline, and intelligence.

These outstanding achievements serve as an inspiration to their peers and a testament to the support provided by their teachers, parents, and the entire educational community. Congratulations Macie and Nicole!