LPSD employees and students recognized for State and National accomplishments

The Lafourche Parish School Board recently recognized several students, employees, and groups who have successfully represented Lafourche Parish on the state and national levels.

Employees recognized were Dr. Decina Rodriguez from Lockport Middle School, who was named the 2025 Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year by the Louisiana Department of Education; Mr. Tony Clark, who was named the Athletic Director of the Year for District III by the Louisiana High School Coaches Association; and Crystal Bonvillain, Macy Cheramie, Joyce Johnson, Bailey Ordonne, and Kailan Thomas, who received their bachelor’s degrees through the Reach University Program.

Photos provided by LPSD

Students from SWMS who participated and placed in various Louisiana FFA State Conventions were also recognized as follows:

Louisiana FFA Agriscience Fair Blaise Rose, 1st Place – Plant Sciences Blakely Martin, 1st Place – Animal Sciences

Louisiana FFA State Convention Blaise Rose, 1st Place – Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication, Diversified Agricultural Production, Diversified Crop Production, Fruit Production, Poultry Production, Vegetable Production, 1st Place Blakely Martin, 1st Place – Swine Production Harley Tabor, 1st Place – Speciality Animal Production James McCartt, 1st Place – Agricultural Processing Kensley Kelone, 1st Place – Agricultural Communications

Louisiana FFA State Convention Proficiency Award Mikalia Himel, 2nd Place – Small Animal Care and Production Alivia Cortez, 2nd Place – Goat Production

Louisiana FFA State Agriscience Fair Division I Food Science and Processing Skylar Barnes and Laynee Adams, 1st Place



Photos provided by LPSD

For more information or to watch the August 7, 2024 Board Meeting in its entirety, please visit the Lafourche Parish School Board on Facebook. Congratulations to all those listed for their accomplishments!