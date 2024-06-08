LPSD honors 2023-2024 retiring teachers, administrators, and staff

Congratulations to the 2023-24 Lafourche Parish School District retirees! On Tuesday night, LPSD’s newly retired employees were honored with a recognition social. Retirees were presented with plaques and thanked by Superintendent Martin for their dedication and years of service to the Lafourche Parish School Board and community

“We sincerely thank the recent retirees for their dedication to the community by providing such a tremendously important service for many years,” said Lafourche Parish School District Superintendent Jarod Martin. “They will be greatly missed, and we wish them well as they enjoy their well-deserved retirement.”

TEACHERS Millisa Lirette, 33 Years

Denise Dinicola, 32.5 Years

Amber Champagne, 32 Years

Claudette LeBlanc, 32 Years

Reggie Eserman, 32 Years

Cherie Arceneaux, 32 Years

Valli Cantrelle, 31.5 Years

Annette Robichaux, 29.5 Years

Michelle Ordoyne, 29 Years

Lisa Osborne, 26 Years

Stephanie Lee, 25 Years

Fred Hebert, 24.5 Years

Jenny Bonvillain, 21.5 Years

Rebecca Luke, 21 Years

Emilie Barrios, 21 Years

Judie Ratcliff, 19 Years

Lorry Estay, 17 Years

Krista Faucheaux, 9 Years COUNSELORS Donna Bourgeois, 32 Years

Annette Tyler, 17 Years BUS DRIVERS Cindy Williams, 30 Years

Tammie Folse, 23 Years

Lucille Pitre, 17.5 Years

Noel Theriot, 17 Years CHILD NUTRITION TECHS Rosalind Scott, 25 Years

Amelia Foshee, 19 Years

Ethel Thomas, 17 Years

Laura Thibodaux, 15 Years CUSTODIANS Margaret Thibodaux, 20 Years

Carolyn Lawson, 19.5 Years

Donald Williams, 17.5 Years

Gail Serigny, 15 Years

Glenn Isom, 10.14 Years

Monalita Poindexter, 9.26 Years

Alan Orgeron, 5.73 Years MAINTENANCE Paul Guillot, 24 Years

Wade Chiasson, 8.14 Years MUSIC TEACHERS Rachel Loupe, 26 Years

Keith Ledet, 13 Years PARAPROFESSIONALS Lisa Wooldridge, 31 Years

Melanie Ballard, 30.5 Years

Rhonda Brunet, 25 Years

Tammy Foret, 24 Years

Denise Hebert, 20 Years SCHOOL TECH ASSISTANTS (STA) Susan Falgout, 30 Years

Paula Malone, 23 Years

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES