LPSD honors 2023-2024 retiring teachers, administrators, and staff

June 8, 2024
Ragan Lorraine, retiring Principal of Galliano Elementary School, with Superintendent Martin.

Congratulations to the 2023-24 Lafourche Parish School District retirees! On Tuesday night, LPSD’s newly retired employees were honored with a recognition social. Retirees were presented with plaques and thanked by Superintendent Martin for their dedication and years of service to the Lafourche Parish School Board and community

“We sincerely thank the recent retirees for their dedication to the community by providing such a tremendously important service for many years,” said Lafourche Parish School District Superintendent Jarod Martin. “They will be greatly missed, and we wish them well as they enjoy their well-deserved retirement.”

To see all the photos from the event, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District Facebook page.

TEACHERS

  • Millisa Lirette, 33 Years
  • Denise Dinicola, 32.5 Years
  • Amber Champagne, 32 Years
  • Claudette LeBlanc, 32 Years
  • Reggie Eserman, 32 Years
  • Cherie Arceneaux, 32 Years
  • Valli Cantrelle, 31.5 Years
  • Annette Robichaux, 29.5 Years
  • Michelle Ordoyne, 29 Years
  • Lisa Osborne, 26 Years
  • Stephanie Lee, 25 Years
  • Fred Hebert, 24.5 Years
  • Jenny Bonvillain, 21.5 Years
  • Rebecca Luke, 21 Years
  • Emilie Barrios, 21 Years
  • Judie Ratcliff, 19 Years
  • Lorry Estay, 17 Years
  • Krista Faucheaux, 9 Years

 

COUNSELORS

  • Donna Bourgeois, 32 Years
  • Annette Tyler, 17 Years

 

BUS DRIVERS

  • Cindy Williams, 30 Years
  • Tammie Folse, 23 Years
  • Lucille Pitre, 17.5 Years
  • Noel Theriot, 17 Years

 

CHILD NUTRITION TECHS

  • Rosalind Scott, 25 Years
  • Amelia Foshee, 19 Years
  • Ethel Thomas, 17 Years
  • Laura Thibodaux, 15 Years

 

CUSTODIANS

  • Margaret Thibodaux, 20 Years
  • Carolyn Lawson, 19.5 Years
  • Donald Williams, 17.5 Years
  • Gail Serigny, 15 Years
  • Glenn Isom, 10.14 Years
  • Monalita Poindexter, 9.26 Years
  • Alan Orgeron, 5.73 Years

 

MAINTENANCE

  • Paul Guillot, 24 Years
  • Wade Chiasson, 8.14 Years

 

MUSIC TEACHERS

  • Rachel Loupe, 26 Years
  • Keith Ledet, 13 Years

 

PARAPROFESSIONALS

  • Lisa Wooldridge, 31 Years
  • Melanie Ballard, 30.5 Years
  • Rhonda Brunet, 25 Years
  • Tammy Foret, 24 Years
  • Denise Hebert, 20 Years

 

SCHOOL TECH ASSISTANTS (STA)

  • Susan Falgout, 30 Years
  • Paula Malone, 23 Years
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
  • Lafon Ortis, Business Manager, 15.5 Years
  • Daphne Jones, Director, 29 Years
  • Ragan Lorraine, Principal, 31.5 Years
  • Tammie Arcement Administrative Assistant, 32 Years
  • Mary Esteve, Psychologist, 23 Years
  • Angela Ponson, Cafeteria Manager, 28 Years
  • Sharlyn Himel, Clerk, 39.5 Years
  • Rachelle Hebert, Secretary, 19.5 Years
  • Vicki Ordoyne, Tech Specialist, 17.5 Years

 

 

 

 

Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

