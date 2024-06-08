LPSD honors 2023-2024 retiring teachers, administrators, and staff

Louisiana heat? No problem! Here are the best vegetables to plant this summerJune 8, 2024
Congratulations to the 2023-24 Lafourche Parish School District retirees! On Tuesday night, LPSD’s newly retired employees were honored with a recognition social. Retirees were presented with plaques and thanked by Superintendent Martin for their dedication and years of service to the Lafourche Parish School Board and community
“We sincerely thank the recent retirees for their dedication to the community by providing such a tremendously important service for many years,” said Lafourche Parish School District Superintendent Jarod Martin. “They will be greatly missed, and we wish them well as they enjoy their well-deserved retirement.”
TEACHERS
- Millisa Lirette, 33 Years
- Denise Dinicola, 32.5 Years
- Amber Champagne, 32 Years
- Claudette LeBlanc, 32 Years
- Reggie Eserman, 32 Years
- Cherie Arceneaux, 32 Years
- Valli Cantrelle, 31.5 Years
- Annette Robichaux, 29.5 Years
- Michelle Ordoyne, 29 Years
- Lisa Osborne, 26 Years
- Stephanie Lee, 25 Years
- Fred Hebert, 24.5 Years
- Jenny Bonvillain, 21.5 Years
- Rebecca Luke, 21 Years
- Emilie Barrios, 21 Years
- Judie Ratcliff, 19 Years
- Lorry Estay, 17 Years
- Krista Faucheaux, 9 Years
COUNSELORS
- Donna Bourgeois, 32 Years
- Annette Tyler, 17 Years
BUS DRIVERS
- Cindy Williams, 30 Years
- Tammie Folse, 23 Years
- Lucille Pitre, 17.5 Years
- Noel Theriot, 17 Years
CHILD NUTRITION TECHS
- Rosalind Scott, 25 Years
- Amelia Foshee, 19 Years
- Ethel Thomas, 17 Years
- Laura Thibodaux, 15 Years
CUSTODIANS
- Margaret Thibodaux, 20 Years
- Carolyn Lawson, 19.5 Years
- Donald Williams, 17.5 Years
- Gail Serigny, 15 Years
- Glenn Isom, 10.14 Years
- Monalita Poindexter, 9.26 Years
- Alan Orgeron, 5.73 Years
MAINTENANCE
- Paul Guillot, 24 Years
- Wade Chiasson, 8.14 Years
MUSIC TEACHERS
- Rachel Loupe, 26 Years
- Keith Ledet, 13 Years
PARAPROFESSIONALS
- Lisa Wooldridge, 31 Years
- Melanie Ballard, 30.5 Years
- Rhonda Brunet, 25 Years
- Tammy Foret, 24 Years
- Denise Hebert, 20 Years
SCHOOL TECH ASSISTANTS (STA)
- Susan Falgout, 30 Years
- Paula Malone, 23 Years
- Lafon Ortis, Business Manager, 15.5 Years
- Daphne Jones, Director, 29 Years
- Ragan Lorraine, Principal, 31.5 Years
- Tammie Arcement Administrative Assistant, 32 Years
- Mary Esteve, Psychologist, 23 Years
- Angela Ponson, Cafeteria Manager, 28 Years
- Sharlyn Himel, Clerk, 39.5 Years
- Rachelle Hebert, Secretary, 19.5 Years
- Vicki Ordoyne, Tech Specialist, 17.5 Years