LPSD launches Collaborative Strategic Planning Initiative

In a recent announcement, Jarod Martin, the Superintendent of Lafourche Parish School District, shared an exciting update that aims to shape the future of their educational system. Over the next six months, a comprehensive strategic plan will be developed, with the collective efforts of students, parents, staff, and the wider community. This initiative seeks to enhance the quality of education and overall outcomes for the school system over the next five years.

Emphasizing the significance of the planning process, Superintendent Martin stated, “The way we build this plan is every bit as important as the final product.” The goal is to ensure that the plan truly reflects the needs and aspirations of all stakeholders.

To make this happen, LPSD created a way for everyone to get involved. Students, parents, staff, and community members are all encouraged to help shape the school system’s future and the first step in this collaborative effort is underway. An anonymous survey has been made available to gather valuable input from the community. Superintendent Martin urges everyone to contribute, saying, “Your opportunity to play a part in this process begins today.” The survey, which will take approximately 10 minutes to complete, will be open until Friday, September 22, 2023.

Participants are encouraged to provide candid feedback, as it will help inform the development of the strategic plan. Take the survey here.