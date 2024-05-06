LPSD recognizes seniors enrolled in Indian Education Program

A graduation ceremony was recently held in honor of Native seniors from CLHS, SLHS, and VAL, who are enrolled in the Lafourche Parish School District Indian Education Program– honoring their exceptional achievements.

The primary goal of the Lafourche Parish Indian Education Department is to empower the students with skills that will ensure a quality education, while preserving Native American culture. This is done through activities and services such as educational support in the areas of Math and Reading in schools with the most critical need, after-school tutoring, regalia classes, drum classes, Summer Enrichment Programs, Youth Leadership Camps and providing information on education opportunities post high school.

The following students who graduated in the class of 2024 are:

SLHS Daniel Worley

Ella Ledet

Kent Billiot

Madyson Forehand

Elizabeth Griffin

Alexandra Verdin

Jenah Molinaire

Novalee Bourg

VAL

Luke Jansen

CLHS

Mykayla Vallian

Alanah Fitch

Keagan Griffin

Autumn Hymel

Trey Martinez

Congratulations to all the students who graduated for this great accomplishment! For more information, please click here or visit the Lafourche Parish School District Facebook page.