LPSD releases tentative timeline for reopening schools

From the Lafourche Parish School District:

The devastation brought on by Hurricane Ida to Lafourche Parish is unprecedented. Many schools in our district were affected by this storm, some more severe than others. We are currently working to address the many issues we are facing in an effort to bring our children back to school as soon as possible.

Prior to impact, a coordinated effort was established between district personnel and contractors to assess and facilitate a plan of action for the mitigation and remediation of our schools. Work began within 24 hours of the storm’s passing, and within four days of the storm passing, over 250 specialists were on our campuses to perform roof assessments, water extraction, and exterior stability/structural integrity inspections. This work will continue seven days a week until complete.

Once a campus is stabilized, meets moisture mapping and air quality requirements, then those campuses will be released back to the district. Our goal is to return students and teachers to their classrooms as quickly as possible once all safety standards are met.

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 Please use the link below to submit your questions to our staff. https://forms.gle/5C3PeGxgFj1DRKbq5