LPSD to reopen tomorrow following Hurricane Francine cleanup

After several days of extensive cleanup on campuses following Hurricane Francine, the Lafourche Parish Public School District is pleased to confirm that all Lafourche Parish public schools will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Please check with your child’s school for any events or activities that may have been rescheduled due to the closures. At this time, the closure has not affected any planned breaks or holidays. Barring any additional emergency closures, Fall Break is still scheduled for October 12-15, 2024.