LPSO Accepting Applications for $500 Academic Scholarship

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre has announced applications are now being accepted for the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association annual scholarship for 2022. All eligible students in Lafourche Parish are encouraged to apply.

The $500 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school student who attends Nicholls State University or Fletcher Technical Community College. The applicant must be a permanent resident of Lafourche Parish and must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application. The award will only be paid for attendance at one of the aforementioned qualifying institutions as a full-time, undergraduate student. The scholarship is awarded as a gift, not a loan, and is awarded to defray the rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education. There are no restrictions on the purposes for which the scholarship is spent.

Completed applications can be turned in at any Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office location or mailed to Captain Brennan Matherne, P.O. Box 5608, Thibodaux, LA 70302. All applications must be received by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office no later than Friday, April 1, 2022. An independent selection committee will review the applications and select a winner to be announced in May. There are no restrictions on applicants by reason of race, creed, color, age, or national origin.

Applications are available for download online at www.LPSO.net/scholarship.

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program awards scholarships in all 64 parishes, providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program.