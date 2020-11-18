LPSO Accepting Donations for 27th Annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway

Sheriff Craig Webre announced that donations are still being accepted for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office’s 27th annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway. Through this program, more than 4,500 bicycles have been distributed to needy children in our area, including more than 100 in 2019 alone.

Donations are accepted year-round, and used bicycles are refurbished and repaired by inmate workers. Sheriff Webre asks that any bicycles donated at this time be either brand new or in need of only minor repairs due to the giveaway taking place next month. Monetary donations are also accepted, and checks should be made payable to the Lafourche Deputies Association with the words “Bike Giveaway” in the memo line. Bicycles and monetary donations may be dropped off at any Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office location throughout the parish.

Beginning in December, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will begin taking names of children in need of bicycles, and further details will be released at that time. Due to high demand, requests should be limited to no more than two bicycles per family, and the children must live in Lafourche Parish.