LPSO Accepting Donations for 30th Annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway

Sheriff Craig Webre announced that donations are still being accepted for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office’s 30th annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway. Since 1992, more than 5,200 bicycles have been distributed to families in need in our area. In 2022 alone, 200 new bikes were delivered to children throughout Lafourche Parish.

LPSO is accepting donations of new bicycles or monetary donations in the form of cash or a check. Checks should be made payable to the Lafourche Deputies Association with the words “Bike Giveaway” in the memo line. New bicycles and monetary donations may be dropped off at any Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office location throughout the parish. Donations are accepted year-round.

“I am thrilled to be celebrating our 30th year of this bicycle giveaway,” said Sheriff Webre. “The longevity of this program shows what a timeless gift a bicycle is for current generations as it was for older ones. Anyone who can purchase a new bike or donate money to this program will benefit from knowing they helped put a small on the face of a needy child this Christmas.”

Beginning on November 15, 2023, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will begin taking names of children in need of bicycles. Due to high demand, requests should be limited to no more than two bicycles per family. Further details, including the link to sign up online, will be released on November 15.