LPSO activates Contractor Fraud Team following Hurricane Francine, reminds citizens to stay aware of scams

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III, and Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell have once again assembled the Contractor Fraud Response Team to fight contractor fraud during the recovery efforts from Hurricane Francine.

“Legitimate contractors are already in the area attempting to assist residents with repairs, and so, scam artists won’t be far behind,” said Sheriff Webre. “From roof inspections to tree removal and major repairs, con artists will take advantage of anyone in need. Our team is ready to pursue, arrest and prosecute anyone committing contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish.”

Citizens should be alert to warning signs of common contractor scams, such as door-to-door solicitations, demands for cash and unusually large down payments, and high-pressure sales tactics. Be wary of anyone with no insurance, no license, no permanent address, or cannot provide references. If there is any concern, citizens are encouraged to photograph the contractor’s representative, vehicle, and license plate. Residents are also cautioned not to allow contractors to work directly with the resident’s insurance company. Follow this guideline for hiring:

DO get at least 3 estimates.

DO know with whom you are dealing.

DO keep a signed, legible copy of the contract in a safe place.

DO contact the name of the contractor’s insurer.

DO have materials delivered directly to your home/job site rather than the contractor’s shop.

DO be specific.

DO be certain the materials you have selected are what you want.

DO get a guarantee in writing.

DO specify in the contract a starting and completion date.

DON’T pay cash.

DON’T sign a certificate of completion or make a final payment until you are satisfied with the work done.

Any contractor working in Lafourche Parish MUST have a Lafourche Parish occupational license, and a permit must be obtained for all work performed. Those can be obtained at the Lafourche Parish Mathews Government Complex, 4876 Highway 1 in Mathews. Permit fees have been temporarily waived.

Citizens should check references and ensure the contractor is licensed, bonded and insured. Ask for a copy of the Lafourche Parish occupational license and a copy of the permit for the work. Projects over $7,500 also require a state contractor’s license which can be verified on the Louisiana State Licensing Board website: LSLBC.gov. Citizens who use unlicensed or uninsured contractors do so at their own risk of liability, no warranty, and may not have recourse for substandard work.

“Citizens should proceed with caution and follow the tips from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office,” said Parish President Chaisson. “This team will be diligent in monitoring activity throughout the parish.”

Victims should call our Contractor Fraud Hotline at (985) 413-4498 or email contractorfraud@lpso.net. Officials urge citizens to report suspected fraud even if they are unsure whether actual criminal fraud has been committed, or if unsure if it is a civil matter. All reports will be fully investigated.

“We want to send a clear message to those who would take advantage of innocent victims in our community: you will not go unchecked, and you will be prosecuted,” said District Attorney Russell.