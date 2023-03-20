LPSO announce planned DWI Checkpoint

Freeze Warning Tonight for Terrebonne, Lafourche Parishes
March 19, 2023
Kennedy, Graham introduce Respect for the Second Amendment Act to codify right to bear arms
March 20, 2023

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a DWI checkpoint in Lafourche Parish on March 20, 2023.


 

The checkpoint will begin on the evening of Monday, March 20 and will continue into the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 21.

 

During the checkpoint, deputies will be looking for drivers who are possibly impaired while checking for other traffic safety issues. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

March 20, 2023

Kennedy, Graham introduce Respect for the Second Amendment Act to codify right to bear arms

Read more