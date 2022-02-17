LPSO Announced Participation in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will join the Thibodaux Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies in participating in the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign which runs through the Mardi Gras season, February 18 through March 1, 2022. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Additional deputies will be assigned to saturated patrol efforts to target impaired drivers and help keep motorists safe. Deputies will also be assisting other agencies in a checkpoint which will be announced at a later date.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving is a deadly epidemic that takes the lives of more than 10,000 people each year, on average.

Sheriff Craig Webre reminds citizens to have a plan to get home safely before deciding to drink. Whether you are attending a parade or a party or drinking at an establishment, NEVER drive if you have had anything to drink containing alcohol. Remember that driving under the influence of illegal narcotics can also lead to a DWI arrest. In fact, some legal medications can impair your ability to drive. Always read warning labels and instructions on prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Sheriff Webre also thanks citizens for their cooperation and patience when passing through checkpoints and for recognizing the importance of raising awareness for safety issues.