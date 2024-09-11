LPSO announces curfew extension and phone lines down

Due to the impacts from Hurricane Francine, Lafourche Parish officials have extended the curfew currently in effect until 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 12. Everyone in Lafourche Parish should remain sheltered in place until that time. Lafourche a Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are actively enforcing the curfew, and essential personnel should be carrying their ID or placard.

Phone services have also been affected. Please continue to contact 911 for emergencies. If you experience any issues dialing 911 or you otherwise need to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, please call any of the following numbers: