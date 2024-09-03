LPSO announces LA 182 planned road closure for tomorrow

PLANNED ROAD CLOSURE – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that LA 182 will be CLOSED on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 from 8:00 AM-3:00 PM for maintenance of a pipeline crossing the highway. All traffic must detour to U.S. Highway 90. Because the closure is west of LA 307, motorists traveling on LA 307 will be able to access U.S. Highway 90.

For more information, please visit Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or call (985) 532-2808.